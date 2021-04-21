(Sioux Falls) -- Omaha and UMKC both had multiple major awards from the Summit League with the release of the All-Conference soccer honors.
Omaha’s Fitzroy Cummings was named the Defensive Player of the Year while teammate Hugo Kametani was picked as the Newcomer of the Year. Kansas City’s Cooper Clark was tabbed as the Goalkeeper of the Year, and Coach Ryan Pore took the Coach of the Year honor.
Omaha’s Nil Ayats, Cummings, Kametani and Stephen Say were picked to the First Team All-Summit while UMKC’s Clark also landed on the First Team.
Kenji Mboma Dem of Omaha and UMKC’s Ryan Khedoo, Kevin Komodi, Jony Munoz and Gustavo Leal Murth were tabbed to the Second Team. Clark, Hugo Gutierrez, Leal Murtha and Munoz of UMKC and Omaha’s Cummings, Kametani, Mboma Dem and Ed Port were picked to the All-Newcomer Team.
