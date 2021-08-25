(Sioux Falls) -- Omaha and Kansas City are picked third and fourth, respectively, in the 2021 Summit League Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll.
South Dakota is the preseason favorite and received six first-place votes and 78 points. Denver also had four first-place votes and 76 points in second. Omaha has 62 points, and Kansas City has 60. North Dakota State rounds out the top five.
Omaha’s Sadie Limback and Sami Clarkson and Kansas City’s Melanie Brecka and Alli Schomers were all named as Players to Watch. View the complete release from the Summit League linked here.