(KMAland) -- The Omaha women have qualified for the Summit League soccer tournament.
The Mavericks are the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will open with North Dakota on Friday.
View the complete release from The Summit League linked here.
(KMAland) -- The Omaha women have qualified for the Summit League soccer tournament.
The Mavericks are the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will open with North Dakota on Friday.
View the complete release from The Summit League linked here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.