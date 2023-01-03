Omaha Mavericks

(Omaha) -- The Omaha women’s basketball game with Denver has been rescheduled.

The game, previously slated for December 21st, will be played on Monday, January 16th in Denver at 1:00 PM.

View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here

