(Omaha) -- The Omaha women’s soccer program has announced the 2020 schedule.
The Mavericks will play 10 home contests, including one exhibition match. The exhibition home match is against Nebraska on August 9th with another scheduled at Kansas State on August 15th.
Omaha opens the regular season with a pair of road matches at UC San Diego and Grand Canyon on August 20th and 22nd, respectively. The home opener is with Northern Illinois on Friday, August 28th.
