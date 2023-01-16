Ray Fust
Photo: Omaha Athletics

(Omaha) -- Omaha freshman forward Ray Fust was named the NCHC Rookie of the Week on Monday. 

Fust earned this honor after tallying two goals and two assists in the Mavericks' sweep of Minnesota-Duluth. 

View the full release from Omaha here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.