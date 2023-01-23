Jacob Guevin
Photo: Omaha Athletics

(Omaha) -- Omaha hockey player Jacob Guevin is the latest NCHC Defenseman of the Week. 

Guevin had five blocks and an assists for the Mavericks last week. 

View the full release from Omaha here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.