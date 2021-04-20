(Omaha) -- Omaha tennis senior Matt Hulme has been named the Summit League Athlete of the Week.
Hulme was a perfect 4-0 last week in matches with DePaul and Western Michigan.
View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
