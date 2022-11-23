(KMAland) -- Officials with the Summit League have released their conference awards for the 2022 volleyball season.
Omaha freshman Kali Jurgensmeier was named the Freshman of the Year. Jurgensmeier was also named to the All-Freshman Team choice while teammates McKenna Ruch and Shayla McCormick were first-team All-Summit League nods. Sami Clarkson and Marriah Buss were named to the second team.
Kansas City's Odyssey Warren was an honorable mention, and Kimora Whetstone was selected to the All-Freshman Team.
