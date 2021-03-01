(Omaha) -- Omaha junior forward Hugo Kametani has been named the Summit League Player of the Week.
Kametani scored twice for the Mavericks during a 3-0 win over the Bluejays.
View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
(Omaha) -- Omaha junior forward Hugo Kametani has been named the Summit League Player of the Week.
Kametani scored twice for the Mavericks during a 3-0 win over the Bluejays.
View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.