(Omaha) -- Omaha’s Harrison Kreiling didn’t expect to be one of the top pitchers in the Mavericks rotation when he left high school. He didn’t expect to be pitching at all.
“I was actually recruited as catcher out of high school,” Kreiling told KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “I kind of hopped on a mound and threw hard, so I didn’t really pitch in high school.”
Kreiling has come far enough since his time at Westside in Omaha that he was named the top pitcher in the Summit League on Monday, earning the conference’s Pitcher of the Week award.
“My sophomore year, I added a cutter, and that was really what took me from spot relief appearances on Sunday (to a starter),” Kreiling said. “I never thought I would be a starter.”
Kreiling’s rise started with a midweek starting role last year and has since grown into owning Saturdays for the Mavericks. This past weekend against Western Illinois, Kreiling went six scoreless innings, gave up just two hits and posted a single-game career-high with 11 strikeouts.
“From the jump, I had a little bit more juice on my fastball,” he said. “I knew that by the swings I was getting and knew I needed to put the ball in the zone and would have some success. Most of the game, I was thinking about throwing fastballs in the zone and trying to get swings and misses. And I got a lot of them.”
Kreiling is the third Omaha pitcher to earn the Summit League Pitcher of the Week honor, joining Caleb Riedel and Preston Tenney.
“I think having the talent in our rotation that we have helps every guy in that rotation to be better,” Kreiling said. “Tenney has a good Friday, and I’m trying to match that or trying to win a game for my team. Charlie Bell is doing the same thing on Sunday, and we go at it the next week. It’s good having the camaraderie between the three of us.”
The Mavericks followed up their series win over Western Illinois by rolling to a win on Wednesday over Penn State. Kreiling and his team head to Fargo, North Dakota for a three-game set against North Dakota State Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
