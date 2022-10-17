Jake Kucharski
Photo: Omaha Athletics

(Omaha) -- Omaha hockey player Jake Kucharski was named the NCHC Goaltender of the Week Monday. 

Kucharski had a .967 save percentage with 29 saves on 30 shots last week. 

