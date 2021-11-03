(Sioux Falls) -- Omaha soccer’s Margaret Lavigne picked up All-Summit League First Team honors on Wednesday.
Lavigne was tabbed to the first team while teammate Grace Ostergaard was picked to the second team. Kansas City’s Emma Wilson was also a second team choice.
Omaha’s defender Sena Ahovissi, midfielder Cece Behrens and goalkeeper Rachel Thigpen were all named to the All-Newcomer Team. Kansas City’s Emma Byrne and Kassi Ginther were also All-Newcomer picks.
View the complete release from the Summit League linked here.