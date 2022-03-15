(Omaha) -- Omaha pitcher Joey Machado was named the Summit League Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Machado earned this honor after posting a pair of strong performances against Creighton and Nebraska.
Machado tossed five innings against Creighton last Tuesday, surrendering two hits and one unearned run while striking out four in a win. He followed with one-hit, one-walk performance in four innings of action against Nebraska on Sunday.
The sixth-year senior is 2-1 this season with a 1.33 ERA in 20 1/3 innings of work.
View the full release from Omaha athletics here.