Joey Machado
Photo: Omaha Athletics

(Omaha) -- Omaha pitcher Joey Machado was named the Summit League Pitcher of the Week on Monday. 

Machado earned this honor after posting a pair of strong performances against Creighton and Nebraska. 

Machado tossed five innings against Creighton last Tuesday, surrendering two hits and one unearned run while striking out four in a win. He followed with one-hit, one-walk performance in four innings of action against Nebraska on Sunday. 

The sixth-year senior is 2-1 this season with a 1.33 ERA in 20 1/3 innings of work. 

View the full release from Omaha athletics here

