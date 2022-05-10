(KMAland) -- Three regional college softball players were named to the All-Summit League First Team on Tuesday.
Those honors went to Omaha pitcher Kamryn Meyer, Omaha outfielder Izzy Eltze and Kansas City outfielder Kloe Hilbrenner.
Meyer was stellar for the Mavericks this season with a 1.13 ERA and 260 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings.
Eltze hit .385 with 29 RBI and nine home runs, and Hilbrenner hit .372 with 22 RBI and six homers.
Kansas City and Omaha had two second-team choices apiece. Pitcher Mia Hoveland and infielder Ally Vonfeldt were the nods for Kansas City while Omaha infielders Jamie White and Lynsey Tucker were also second-team tabs.
Find the full teams here.