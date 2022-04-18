(Omaha) -- Omaha pitcher Kamryn Meyer’s stellar week in the circle has landed the junior Summit League Pitcher of the Week honors.
Meyer posted a 0.64 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 11 innings last week.
Meyer opened her with a school-record 18 strikeouts on only two hits against St. Thomas and picked up eight more strikeouts in her second win of the week, which doubled as her ninth shutout of the season.
The Wilton native has won this honor four times this season.
View the full release from Omaha athletics here.