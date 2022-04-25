(Omaha) -- Omaha softball players Kamryn Meyer and Jamie White have been recognized for their impressive weeks by the Summit League.
White was named Player of the Week while Meyer earned Pitcher of the Week accolades.
Meyer earned this honor -- her fifth of the season and second consecutive -- after striking out 44 batters in 19 innings last week. Meyer struck out 19 against South Dakota on Saturday and followed with a 13 strikeout showing on Sunday.
Meyer allowed only nine hits and three earned runs during the week.
White hit .500 with two home runs and a double and nine RBI.
This is White's second award of the season.
View the full release from Omaha athletics here.