(KMAland) -- Omaha’s Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen and Sophia Green nabbed key honors from the Summit League on Wednesday.
Reedtz Rehde Olesen was picked as the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year while Green landed the Newcomer of the Year.
Margaret Lavigne and Reedtz Rehde Olesen were also picked to the All-Summit League First Team while Green and Grace Ostegaard were Second Team picks. UMKC’s Emma Wilson also landed on the Second Team.
Omaha’s Green, Ostegaard, Reedtz Rehde Olesen, Jordyn West and Regan Zimmers were tabbed to the All-Newcomer Team.
View the complete release from the Summit League linked here.