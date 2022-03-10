(Omaha) -- Omaha hockey’s Brandon Scanlin has been named an honorable mention on the All-NCHC Team.
Scanlin had six goals and 25 assists for the Mavericks during the regular season.
View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
(Omaha) -- Omaha hockey’s Brandon Scanlin has been named an honorable mention on the All-NCHC Team.
Scanlin had six goals and 25 assists for the Mavericks during the regular season.
View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.