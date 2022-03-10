Brandin Scanlin
Photo: Omaha athletics

(Omaha) -- Omaha hockey’s Brandon Scanlin has been named an honorable mention on the All-NCHC Team.

Scanlin had six goals and 25 assists for the Mavericks during the regular season.

View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here

