Jonny Tychonick
Photo: Omaha Athletics

(Omaha) -- Omaha hockey player Jonny Tychonick is the NCHC Defenseman of the Week. 

Tychonick recorded one goal, two assists and four blocks for the Mavericks in two games last week. 

View the full release from Omaha here

