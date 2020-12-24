Taylor Ward
Photo: Omaha Athletics

(Omaha) -- Omaha junior forward Taylor Ward has been named the NCHC Forward of the Week.

Ward tied for the team scoring lead during the week with five points during three games.

View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.