(Sioux City) -- Sioux City East football has emerged as one of the top teams in Class 5A with a 4-0 start behind an efficient offense.
The Black Raiders are 4-0 with wins over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, LeMars, Sioux City North.
"The kids have been working hard," Coach Mike Winklepleck said. "They've bought in and are excited."
The fast start has earned Sioux City East a No. 9 ranking in the KMA State Class 5A Rankings.
"All you can do is play the games on your schedule," Winklepleck said. "Our guys are taking it week-by-week and doing what needs to be done."
Sioux City East holds the No. 1 offense, according to BCMoore. The Black Raiders average 39.25 points and 384.25 yards per game.
"We're just taking what the defense gives us," Winklepleck said. "If they load the box and force us to pass, we're going to do that. If they spread out and thin the box, we're going to do that."
Their offensive success has come with a mix of run & pass. Quarterback Cole Ritchie has thrown for 1,109 yards and six touchdowns, while the Black Raiders have run for 421 yards and 13 scores.
The Black Raiders' defense has been stingy, too. They've allowed only 36 points in their first four games.
Brady Wavrunek paces the defensive unit with 38.5 tackles, while South Dakota State commit Nick Wells has been everywhere with 37.5 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.
"We knew coming in that we would return six of our front seven guys," Winklepleck said. "We knew the defense would be a strong suit. They have a lot of experience and are familiar with the system."
Sioux City East's roster allows them to utilize a platoon system, so both sides of the ball remain fresh.
The Black Raiders hope to move to 5-0 when they face Ankeny Centennial on Friday. The Jaguars are 2-2 on the year. They started 0-2 with losses to Indianola and Ankeny but have since rebounded with victories over Waukee and Cedar Falls.
"They're physical," Winklepleck said. "They have great athletes and are well-coached."
Quarterback Trenton Smith has thrown for 585 yards while the Jaguars' ground game has produced 668 yards and 10 scores, led by 396 yards and seven touchdowns from Elijah Porter.
"They're a balanced offense," Winklepleck said. "It's going to come down to adjusting to their motions."
The Black Raiders' up-tempo offense produced success in the first four games. They hope to use that approach again this Saturday.
"We have to control the tempo and win on first downs," Winklepleck said. "We have to move the ball and keep their offense off the field."
