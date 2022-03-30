(Bedford) -- Bedford senior Gage Godsey's football season came to a premature ending. Fortunately, his playing days aren't over because he's headed to Central College to play for the Dutch.
"Football has always been one of my favorite sports," Godsey said. "It's always been a dream of mine. I never saw myself at Central. It came up at the last second, but I'm excited."
A hip injury-shortened Godsey's senior season, and left him unsure if he had a future in football.
"I wasn't looking to play football at Central," he said. "I got further into my senior year, and I missed playing football. I knew I would regret it."
Godsey says the season-ending injury motivated him to pursue a college career.
"Since football season got over, I thought about what I could do better," he said. "Playing in college, I'll get to end on the high note that I wanted."
Godsey was interested in three schools but ultimately chose Central after his visit.
"When I visited Central, I knew it was the place for me," he said. "I fell in love with the town, college and the teammates. It's a beautiful town, and the college is small. I like that because I won't be overwhelmed. I loved everything about it."
Central went 12-1 last season and reached the Division III quarterfinals. Their offense was a wide receiver's dream as quarterback Blaine Hawkins lit up the scoreboard with 61 passing touchdowns in 2021. Coach Jeff McMartin's team averaged 54 points and 383 yards per game this past season.
"They are entertaining to watch," Godsey said. "I wanted to be a part of that."
Godsey shined in his limited time at Bedford last season, hauling in nine catches for 201 yards and five scores.
"I'm small as a wide receiver," he said. "So I can get in the tighter zones," "I'm fast, so I can work off the slot and fit into whatever they need me to do."
Godsey could be a future weapon for the Dutch in the slot position.
"I want to improve on everything and keep getting better, but I can definitely work on my route-running," he said. "I want to get better at my game. Hopefully, I'll work into the starting rotation and help win games."
Godsey plans to study athletic training at Central. He is the fifth known KMAlander to commit to the Dutch's 2022 class. Wyatt Carlson (East Union), Alex Foran (Audubon), Dawson Marshall (Lenox) and Johnathan Weaver (Lenox) have also pledged to Central.
