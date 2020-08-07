(KMAland) -- Omaha Public Schools will not participate in fall sports this upcoming season.
The decision comes in light of the Omaha Education Association's decision to go to full remote learning for the first quarter of the school year, beginning on August 18th.
High schools within the OPS system include Benson, Bryan, Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha North, Omaha South and Omaha Northwest.
The Nebraska State Activities Association has stated they plan to go on with the fall sports season as scheduled.