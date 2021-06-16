(Malvern) -- Orient-Macksburg is now on a 3 game win streak after a 7-4 victory over East Mills on KMA FM 99.1 Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs wasted no time in jumping out to a lead after a pair of two out hits from Zayden Rawlings and Gavyn Abell. Head coach Drew Dormack spoke on the win.
“We’re feeling great. 3 in a row is awesome, we had 3 wins all last year,” Dormack said. “To keep the momentum going in a hard battle like this one it was fun to win.”
Senior Wiley Ray got the start on the mound tonight for the Bulldogs and sat down his first 6 batters and 9 of his first 10 through the first 3 innings. He spoke on what having a quick 4-0 lead does for his confidence.
“It gives kind of that safe space of area to sit there and just pitch my game and just do whatever I can to help the team,” Ray said.
Ray went the distance and finished with 12 strikeouts, 7 of which were looking. Ray spoke after the game on which pitches he’s been working on throughout the course of the season to have that success on the mound.
“I’d say probably my breaking balls. Last year I had just a fastball and a curveball, last week I brought in a slider and that’s been killing it ever since for me and I’m very glad for it,” Ray said.
East Mills continued to fight by finally getting to Ray in the 4th inning and putting up three runs to make it a 4-3 ball game. The Bulldogs defense prevailed and held on to a one run lead throughout the game to the victory.
“They give me a lot of confidence because not only do they keep their heads up but they’re there to help me. They are there with their positive attitude and if I’m in the hole they are there to dig me out and I know I’m the same for them,” Ray said.
Orient-Macksburg held on to win 7-4 and continue the win streak. The Bulldogs improve to 5-7 and will play a doubleheader tomorrow against Murray. East Mills falls for the 3rd straight time with a record of 3-7 and will play host to Woodbine tomorrow night.
“We have four great seniors. The last five years we have just kind of struggled with being on the losing side so this year to have five wins and hopefully getting more is great,” Ray said. “Especially with the last year with COVID everything was so up in the air so we played every game like it was our last and that’s kind of the same mentality this year.”
To see the full interviews from tonight's game click below.