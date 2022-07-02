(Orient) -- Orient-Macksburg put an end to their years-long postseason drought with a narrow escape over Essex in the opening round of Class 1A softball.
In a Region 3 showdown, the Bulldogs (10-17) came away with a 12-11 victory over the Trojanettes (6-15) to stay alive in the tournament.
"At this stage of the season, a win's a win," said Orient-Macksburg head coach Mike Cooley. "It wasn't the prettiest game -- hats off to the girls for continuing to play throughout the whole ballgame and not giving up."
Things started out largely in the Bulldogs' favor. After retiring the Essex side to start the game, Orient-Macksburg was able to jump out to a quick 3-0 lead on their first offensive showing. That was thanks in large part Kinsey Eslinger, who accounted for three runs, with three RBIs, and went three-for-four batting on the night.
"What I was able to do in the batter's box was making contact with the ball," said Eslinger. "Even if I got out, I was still scoring runs and advancing runners and that's all that matters."
After plating one more in the second and two more in the third inning, Orient-Macksburg found themselves starting to snowball momentum.
However, Essex was not to be written off so quickly. The Trojanettes put across two runners in the fourth to chip away at the Bulldogs' lead. Orient-Macksburg tried to add some insurance in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 7-2 ballgame. Then, Essex sprung to life in the top of the fifth with a five-run inning to make it an even 7-7 score.
"Hats off to Essex, they played a real good game," said Coach Cooley. "They kept coming back on us. They caught us napping a couple times stealing home and they did a nice job of keeping us off balance at times."
The two teams would continue to go back and forth as Orient-Macksburg scored three times in the bottom of the inning to pull back ahead 10-7. Essex still wasn't finished, cutting it to a one score game in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom half, it would Eslinger once again stepping up offensively to help her team's cause. After getting walked, she made her way around the bases to extend her team's lead. Her teammate Carter Osborne added a run herself to get things to 12-9 in favor of the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs would have to fend off one last rally from Essex to send themselves to the next round of the tournament.
"It feels great," said Eslinger. "This is a team that we've had playing since we were probably all in fourth grade and we're all finally now able to come up in high school and play our best."
Awaiting Orient-Macksburg in the second round is one of the top teams in Class 1A in Southeast Warren (20-4). The Bulldogs' game plan going forward is to focus on their game and do what they know how to do.
"We got nothing to lose and nothing to prove except to come out and play hard and try and be competitive and see what happens," said Coach Cooley.
View the full interviews with Cooley and Eslinger below.