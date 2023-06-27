(Orient) -- Orient-Macksburg softball has improved their win total for a third consecutive season and hopes to add to that number with the postseason approaching.
The Bulldogs’ 14 wins this season is the most they’ve had in the program since the 2008 season.
“I’ve been pretty pleased with how the girls have performed throughout the season,” Coach Mike Cooley told KMA Sports. “We’re probably having one of our better seasons that we’ve had. The girls have been working together, and their attitudes have been pretty good.”
Orient-Macksburg (14-16) will look to grab their 15th win later Tuesday when they try to avenge a loss to Moravia.
“We play a fairly busy schedule,” Cooley said. “We’ve kind of liked our schedule. It’s been a little tedious at times, but overall the girls have performed pretty well and endured the season. We’re looking forward to finishing up the season and getting into postseason play.”
Many of the Bulldog victories this summer have come behind their explosive bats. That’s been led by freshman Emma Boswell, who is hitting .578/.631/.989 with 14 doubles, five home runs and four triples. She’s driven in 45 runs on 52 hits and scored 39 times. And more often than not, the ball is in play with 13 walks+HBP and just seven strikeouts in 117 plate appearances.
“She sees the ball extremely well, and that’s kind of what we stress a lot with our hitters,” Cooley said. “The first thing you’ve got to do is find that yellow object, and then get the bat to it. If you’re moving your head a lot or doing some other things like that, you’re not going to be as successful. Emma sees the ball really well, and she knows what her zone is. She just swings with a lot of power, and she’s just a tremendous hitter.”
And she’s not alone. The Bulldogs are hitting .320 as a team with senior Christa Cass (.392/.435/.536), juniors Emily Campbell (.326/.367/.435), Kinsey Eslinger (.322/.410/.425) and Kasyn Shinn (.286/.500/.481), sophomore Carter Osborne (.292/.455/.375) and 8th grader Brailee Shinn (.272/.337/.358) have all made for a deep Orient-Macksburg lineup.
“We’re scoring a lot of runs,” Coach Cooley said. “The kids are hitting the ball well. Emma isn’t the only one that can put it out of the park. We’ve got other kids hitting the ball hard.”
Kasyn Shinn has three home runs while Cass and Eslinger have each hit one. Campbell is second on the team with 10 doubles, Cass has seven doubles and two triples and Eslinger, Kasyn Shinn and Osborne have six doubles on the season. Brailee Shinn has five doubles and one triple.
“Christa Cass brings a lot of speed, and she can bunt or hit with power,” Cooley said. “That can be confusing for the opponents. We like to utilize her in both ways. Kinsey Eslinger has been solid, and she’s a consistent player. Emily Campbell has been a nice surprise this year. She’s come on at first base. Kasyn Shinn behind the plate has a rocket for an arm and has thrown out several players this year. We’ve got a lot of things going for us.”
The circle has been solid, too, with Eslinger and Boswell both throwing 72 innings to this point in the season. Boswell has a 2.92 ERA and 66 strikeouts against 34 walks, and Eslinger has a 3.60 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 26 walks. Cass has tossed 29 1/3 innings with 44 strikeouts and 22 walks.
“Sometimes we just seem like we have some innings we have some defensive letdowns,” Cooley said. “Sometimes we have to outscore teams.”
After finishing the regular season at Moravia Tuesday night, Orient-Macksburg will open postseason play on Friday at home against East Union. The two teams are plenty familiar with one another, meeting three teams this season. The Bulldogs won 10-4 on May 31st before splitting a doubleheader (15-5 East Union and 9-3 Orient-Macksburg) on June 14th.
“We know each other really well, and maybe even more I teach at East Union, so that’s another tie-in,” Cooley said. “I think they always come more motivated to play against our O-M team since I’m part of them during the school year. It’s going to be important that we come focused and ready to play. On the plus side, we get the game at home, so that helps us.
“The girls should be confident that we can win that game if we come focused and ready to play, and I think some of it stems from how we finish out the season. Our last two regular season games, if we get a couple wins there, it moves us up in the conference a little bit and the confidence level will increase. They’re a pretty young team, so hopefully our maturity will help in that we’ve been in these games — most of my players — two or three years now.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Cooley in the audio file below.