(Orient) -- Orient-Macksburg volleyball has already quadrupled last year's win total and doubled their wins from the past two seasons.
As the Bulldogs continue to tack on victories, their confidence skyrockets.
"I'm feeling good about this season," Orient-Macksburg head coach Bree Ross said. "We've definitely had a change in confidence and a change in work ethic. They're just ready to win."
Orient-Macksburg is 4-0 after wins over Melcher-Dallas, Paton-Churdan, Diagonal and Murray to start the season. The Bulldogs were 1-16 last year and 1-17 in 2021. Their four wins is already their second-most in the past decade.
"These girls are hungry to win," Ross said. "They know the last couple of seasons haven't been the best. They decided this year wasn't going to be the same. We've been feisty and ready to go."
The Bulldogs returned plenty of talent from last year's squad, so Coach Ross knew the pieces for a breakthrough year were there.
"Our seniors decided to play with different attitudes and as a team. They've proved that."
Sophomore Emma Boswell has posted 33 kills for the Bulldogs, while Carter Osborne, Emily Campbell and Emily Ott have also starred. Setters Kaydence Kirkland and Kinsey Eslinger have set the offense up with 31 and 27 assists, respectively.
"We're aggressive this year," Ross said. "In years before, we were scared. This year, we've come out swinging. In volleyball, you can't shy away from hitting the ball."
The Bulldogs have also been stout at the service line. Eslinger has 32 aces. Kasyn Shinn has served 22 aces, and Boswell has 17.
"I haven't seen the girls as confident as they've been this season," Ross said. "They have a winning mindset. That drives them."
Building off the early positives -- and maintaining their well-deserved confidence -- is paramount to Orient-Macksburg's success this season.
"We're going to play teams with big killers," Ross said. "We have a chip on our shoulder. We need to stay confident at the net and be a feisty team. That's key."
The Bulldogs face Lamoni on Thursday. Hear the full interview with Coach Ross below.