(Council Bluffs) -- Stingy defense and a dominant offensive performance highlighted the return of the KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic presented by Peru State on Sunday in Council Bluffs at Lewis Central High School.
Chris Hanafan and Spencer Plank guided their respective teams to victories, doing so in different fashions. For Coach Hanafan, the win over his son Conner’s team was a 59-43 defensive slugfest. For Coach Plank, it was a nail-biting 100-98 victory over Coach Chad Harder’s squad, guided by a record-setting performance from Mound City’s Tony Osburn.
Creston’s Brianna Fields had 10 points, five rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in the opening game of the day, earning MVP honors after arriving to the gym just before tip due to other obligations.
“Playing with a bunch of different girls,” Fields said. “It was something new, and I’m glad that I got to do it.”
Fields was joined in double figures by Falls City Sacred Heart’s Erison Vonderschmidt (12 points, 3 rebounds) and Mount Ayr’s Maddie Stewart (11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals). Underwood’s Kendra Kuck put in 8 points of her own in the win.
Other members of the winning team were Brynn Bass (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Mallory Behnken (CAM), Hallee Hamilton (Central Decatur), Claire Schmitz and Raegen Wicks (both Harlan) and Ava Wolf (Shenandoah). Hamilton had six points, Schmitz had four points and five rebounds, Wicks finished with four points and four assists and Behnken and Wolf scored two points apiece.
“It was a lot of fun,” Coach Chris Hanafan said. “Some of these girls travel so far. I thought both teams competed and had fun, and that’s what this thing is all about.”
Glenwood’s Madison Camden scored a game-high 16 points to lead Coach Conner Hanafan’s team. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Macy Emgarten and Audubon’s Jaci Christensen added nine points each in the defeat.
Other members of Team Conner were Brynlee Arnold (Glenwood), Baylie Girres (Abraham Lincoln), Kaylin Lack (East Union), Kira Langenfeld (Denison-Schleswig), Mollie Rasmussen (Exira/EHK), Pearl Reisz (St. Albert) and Chay Ward (Sidney). Reisz finished with three points, and Lack, Arnold and Langenfeld pitched in two points each.
The boys game was an aerial assault with a combined 129 3-point attempts and plenty of dunks. It was highlighted by a 41-point, 10-rebound and 7-assist MVP performance from Mound City’s Tony Osburn.
“It was a lot of fun, especially playing with kids I’ve never played with before,” the Omaha recruit said. “Meeting new people and enjoying ourselves. It was a lot of fun.”
Osburn led an offensive attack that saw his team sink 13 of 61 from the outside. Individually, he made eight triples to break the KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic record for single-game points.
“I didn’t shoot especially well,” Osburn added. “They ran the floor well, so it made everybody a little more open. They spaced the floor, and there were a lot open shots.”
Red Oak’s Kaden Johnson finished with 18 points and seven boards for Coach Plank’s squad, and Harlan’s Connor Frame added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Frame’s final bucket clinched the game, which concluded with the Elam Ending.
“It’s cool to see the guys in a different light,” Coach Plank said of his winning team. “You get to know them a little bit outside (the game), and they all have great personalities and work hard. It’s been really cool to see the kids come together.”
Carter White (St. Albert) chipped in seven points and 11 rebounds, Owen Lucas (Bedford) and Jake Malcom (Fremont-Mills) added six points each, Cole Jorgenson (Sidney) pitched in five and Matthew Boothe (Central Decatur) had four. Atlantic’s Dayton Templeton was unable to play due to injury.
Coach Harder’s team was led by a 23-point performance from Raydden Grobe (AHSTW). Four others scored in double figures, including Zach Foster of Shenandoah (17 points, 13 rebounds), Drew Brown of Clarinda (16 points, 5 rebounds), Gabe Fuller of Southwest Valley (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Stanton’s Carter Johnson (10 points, 8 rebounds).
Tanner Oswald (Coon Rapids-Bayard) had eight points and seven rebounds, Trey Hullinger (Central Decatur) finished with six points and six boards, Thomas Schwartz (Treynor) had five points, five rebounds and a team-high three assists and Dylan Hoefer of Woodbine put in two points. Hogan Franey of Martensdale-St. Marys tallied six rebounds and two assists.
Between games, Glenwood’s Camden became the first female winner of the annual 3-point shooting contest. Camden navigated her way through the girls bracket into a showdown with Franey — the boys winner. The Rams’ all-time leading scorer prevailed making for a second Glenwood winner in the last three years after Nate Mohr won in 2018.
“It’s fun to be out here with (other members) of the Hawkeye Ten,” Camden said. “A lot of it is about rhythm. You need to stay confident in yourself and eventually they will keep falling. It was a fun way to go out.”
Check out complete video interviews with both MVPs, both winning coaches and Camden below.