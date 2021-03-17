(Mound City) -- Another dominant season has landed Mound City junior Tony Osburn the KMAland Missouri Basketball Player of the Year honor for a second consecutive season.
Not only did Osburn entertain nightly with eye-popping stat lines, but he was also the leader of a Mound City team that won 29 games and was a Class 1 state runner-up.
"It was really exciting," Osburn said. "We are really grateful for all the support we got from the community. I'm just very thankful for everything that happened this year."
This year's deep postseason run was two years in the making for the Panthers, who had failed to advance past the state sectionals in the last two seasons.
"It was Final Four or bust," Osburn said. "That was our main goal. If we didn't make it there, it was going to be a failure of a season."
Osburn and his teammates accomplished this despite the uncertainty that constantly loomed over the season.
"It was a little different for everybody," he said. "Playing all the games was really exciting. I feel like we got better as the season went along, which was exciting to see."
Individually, Osburn averaged 27.5 points per game, amassed 2,000 career points, shot 41 percent from three, converted 65 percent of his two-point tries, averaged 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.3 assists per game.
Osburn credits his stellar season to his enhanced focus on the mental aspects of the game.
"I've gotten a lot mentally better," he said. "I was in a slump my freshman year, and I could not get over it. I've put on some weight and increased my athleticism a little bit. That has certainly helped me."
Unfortunately, the Panthers lost the state title game to South Iron, leaving them one win shy of their ultimate goal.
However, this year's shortcomings serve as motivation for Osburn and his teammates as they get ready for his senior season.
"We've already been in the gym," he said. "Everybody is really motivated to get back. We've seen it can be done. I have full confidence that we will get better and get back to this point."
Just because the high school basketball season is over doesn't mean Osburn will sit around.
"I'll play AAU," he said. "That will start in April. It's basketball year-round."
Osburn's performances have garnered him attention at the Division I level.
"I have talked to Utah State, Princeton, Lipscomb, Wofford and UMKC," he said.
The sharpshooting junior adds that he's also talked to some Division II schools, but he's more fixated on his senior season than making a college decision.
"Right now, I'm just really trying to win a state championship next year."
The complete interview with Osburn can be heard below.