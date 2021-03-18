(Ames) -- Iowa State has officially announced the hire of former UNLV's men's basketball coach TJ Otzelberger to run the program.
Otzelberger previously served as an assistant at Iowa State from 2006 to 2010 and from 2015 to 2016.
The Wisconsin-Whitewater graduate returns to Ames after two years at UNLV, where he posted a 29-30 record.
Otzelberger also spent three seasons at South Dakota State. He posted a 70-33 record in those years.
The Cyclones mutually agreed to part ways with former coach Steve Prohm, who posted a 97-95 record in his six seasons.
