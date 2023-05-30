(Joplin) -- The Joplin Outlaws open their 2023 season Thursday night against the Des Moines Peak Prospects.
The 2023 season also marks the return of Chris Dawson as the Outlaws' manager after a hiatus last year.
"It's fun to be back," Dawson said. "I'm looking forward to it. I know the MINK League is highly competitive. I'm excited to get rolling."
The 2023 version of the Outlaws began arriving in Joplin on Monday. Dawson likes the makeup of this year's roster.
"I'm excited for this team," Dawson said. "Our offense has the opportunity to be electric this year. We're bringing in some pretty good hitters that had pretty good years. I'm hoping we can light up the scoreboard."
Notable players for the Outlaws include Jaret Nelson (Fort Scott Community College), Caden Bressler (Washburn), Kolton Reynolds (Crowder), Garrett Chun (Bethune-Cookman) and Treghan Parker (Missouri Southern).
"All of those guys are going to be staples in our lineup day and day out," Dawson said. "We're looking for them to carry the punch. If they do what they did in the spring, it's going to be electric."
This year's pitching staff includes Bressler, Harold Baez (Pittsburg State), Steen Lane (Missouri Southern), Eli Stoops (Missouri Southern), Brett Wiemers (Pittsburg State) and several others.
"Our pitching probably isn't as deep as it's been in the past," Dawson said. "Even though it's not as deep as I'd like, we have some electric arms."
The Outlaws were MINK League runners-up last year. While a good chunk of this year's roster is new, the goal is to avenge last year's loss while maintaining a fun experience for this year's bunch.
"We want to have fun," Dawson said. "We want to win ball games, but we're going to let guys be themselves. We'll develop and try to get guys better. We want them to have an experience they'll never forget. The environment in the MINK League is awesome. Playing baseball is the best part of their life. We want to build those memories for them. If we can win baseball games, that's a plus."
Hear more with Dawson below.