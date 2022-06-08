(Tabor) -- Kyler Owen has been hitting at an insane clip while leading his Fremont-Mills team to a surprising start and first place in the Corner Conference.
Owen's recent run of success earned him the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honor as the junior had impressive showings at the plate and on the mound for the Knights last week.
"It has been pretty good right now," Owen said about the season. "We knew hitting would be one of our weaknesses, so we focused on that. And it has worked out."
“Worked out” might be an understatement. Owen has raked at the plate with a state-best .938 average in 16 at-bats. He went 9-for-9 at the plate last week while leading the Knights to three wins.
"I'm just trying to hit the first pitch I can hit and hit it hard," he said. "I guess I'm just hitting the ball when I can. I'm not much of a different hitter than I was last year. I think I was trying to do too much. I'm relaxed at the plate this year."
When he gets on base, Owen is aggressive and smart on the basepaths. He is a perfect 9-for-9 on stolen base tries.
"I've tried to be aggressive on the bases," he said.
Owen's productive bat and nifty baserunning has been a major reason behind the Knights' 5-1 start. They are 4-0 in Corner Conference action with dubs over Stanton, Sidney, Griswold and East Mills. They have a run differential of +52 in those four contests.
"I knew we were going to surprise some people," Owen said. "But I didn't think we would be run-ruling everybody in the conference. We still have a few more games to win, but we're feeling good."
Owen has contributed on the mound, too. He currently has a 1-1 record with a 1.27 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 11 innings of duty.
"I feel like every game, I've had one inning get away from me," he said. "But my fastball has been there, and I have my curveball when I need it."
Owen and his teammates are in control of the conference title at the moment, but they're not complacent.
"I'm trying to hit for more power and locate my curveball better," he said. "We need to come through more often with runners in scoring position and keep the walks down."
Fremont-Mills returns to action on Monday against Essex. Check out the full interview with Owen below.