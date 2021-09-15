(Nebraska City) -- Lourdes Central Catholic football has passed every test to date. They get another tough one on Friday when they face an unbeaten, pass-happy Palmyra squad.
The Omaha-World Herald D-1 No. 5-ranked Knights stayed perfect last week with a dominant 49-8 win over Class D-2 No. 9 Johnson-Brock for their second win over a state-ranked team in three weeks.
"We feel pretty good," Coach Jon Borer said. "We've been pretty lucky injury-wise, and the kids are working hard."
The wins over Falls City Sacred Heart, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Johnson-Brock created confidence for Coach Borer's bunch.
"I think the Sacred Heart win was pretty big for our school and the whole community," Borer said. "We hadn't beaten them since 2007. That was a big win and a lot of fun. And Johnson-Brock is a conference foe. We face them in a lot of activities, so anytime we get a win against them, it feels good.
While the wins were fun, Borer says his team is more focused on the next one.
"Our kids understand the potential for this to be a special year," he said. "But they also realize we have to work our tails and continue to get better."
The offense revolves around senior quarterback Blake Miller. Miller -- a future walk-on at Nebraska -- accounted for 747 total yards and 11 touchdowns in the Knights' first two games.
"When Blake was a freshman, you could tell he was special," Borer said. "He's always been a special talent, but the thing that has shifted with him is his ability to understand concepts. He's a good leader on the team and really building his football knowledge, which is really going to help us moving forward."
Miller and his team get another chance to display their talents on Friday when they face another unbeaten team -- Palmyra. The Panthers come into the contest averaging 60 points per game after wins over Omaha Christian Academy, Brownell-Talbot and Conestoga.
Containing the Panthers' high-powered offense and three-time All-State wide receiver Andrew Waltke is a must.
"Palmyra has a lot of talent," he said. "They put up a lot of points. They can move the ball down the field. In year's past, they've given us some trouble with their passing game. We were lucky last year to put some points on early. We have to be ready to compete and get after it. If you don't prepare, they can take advantage of some mishaps. We have to tackle well. If we do those things, we have an opportunity to come away with the victory."
