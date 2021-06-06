(Sedalia) -- The Clarinda A’s struggled through an 8-1 loss to Sedalia on Sunday evening.
Sedalia scored four in the third and three in the fourth, and that was all they would need, although the A’s did out-hit the Bombers, 7-6.
Travis Welker had a hit and an RBI while Ryan Gamboa, Taylon Mullins-Ohm, Jeff Clarke, Dylan Bailey, Isaac Lopez and Brennan Sefrit also hit safely for the A’s.
Ryan Wentz struck out five in three innings, allowing four runs — three earned — on two hits and four walks in taking the loss.
The A’s are off on Monday but will be back on the road against the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Tuesday at 7:00.