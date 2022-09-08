(Palmyra) -- A shootout may be in the offing this Friday night when Palmyra and Elmwood-Murdock match up in a KMAland Nebraska 8-Player matchup.
The two teams are both 2-0 and have scored no less than 51 points in their four combined games this season.
“It’s going to be a track meet,” Palmyra head coach Tyler Maas told KMA Sports.
Elmwood-Murdock is averaging 85.5 points with wins over Falls City Sacred Heart while Palmyra is scoring a “mere” 55.5 points on average.
“Obviously, we have to figure out how to control them a little bit,” Maas added. “I think they’re averaging 400 yards on the ground. It’s going to be a tough task on Friday night.”
It could be equally tough for Elmwood-Murdock to slow down Coach Maas’ offense, which has had a tremendous all-around performance from quarterback Drew Erhart. The junior signal-caller had seven total offensive touchdowns, including five through the air and two on the ground in their win this past Friday over Lourdes Central Catholic.
“(Erhart) is averaging about 230 each game,” Maas said. “I think he’s completing about 70 percent of his passes, and I think he’s averaging about 110 on the ground. We have another running back averaging 95 yards per game, and I think our leading receiver has nine catches and our No. 4 receiver has seven catches. Everybody else is in between.”
While the offense has been on point, Coach Maas says the Panthers defense still has some improving to do. That, he adds, is to be expected after the graduation of all-time leading tackler Dedrick Dowding.
“He started all four years for us,” Maas said. “We knew that would be a tough spot to fill, but they’re coming along each game and getting better. We’re getting really good play out of our corners. I think we’ve given up four completions through two games, and we’re also getting a good pass rush.”
The passing game might not be the number one concern, though, of the Elmwood-Murdock offense. The Knights are led by senior running back Cade Hosier, who has rushed for 446 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 11 carries this season.
“We’ve got to create turnovers,” Maas said. “I think that’s the key in any 8-man game. It’s just so hard to stop good teams offensively, and you’ve got to turn them over in this day-in-age. That’s going to be our goal.”
Some might consider slowing the game down, running some clock and keeping the possessions at a minimum. For Coach Maas, though, that likely will not be an option he considers on Friday.
“That kept me up one night this weekend already,” he said. “I think if I walked in tomorrow and told our guys that we are going to milk the clock, I don’t think I’d have guys that would be excited to play.
“It’s a team that likes to play fast, and they’re good at playing fast. So, we’re going to go out and get in a track meet with them, and see what happens.”
Kenny Larabee will be in Palmyra on Friday evening, providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of KMA Sports’ Week 3 coverage on Friday from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Maas linked below.