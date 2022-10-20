(Palmrya) -- The Palmyra girls cross country team will make more history on Friday when they compete in their third consecutive state meet.
“They were the first team last year to go back-to-back in school history,” Palmyra head coach Sadie Conn told KMA Sports. “We keep setting bigger goals for ourselves. They’re a hard-working bunch. They’re a special crew, and we’ve got lofty goals this Friday at Kearney.”
Maybe most impressively for Palmyra is that they are bringing a five-person crew without a single senior on the roster. The group is led by freshman Hailey Hengtgen, who placed seventh at the Class D District 1 race. Junior Emily Frey was eighth, and sophomore Bettie Jo Chambers, junior Kinsley Havranek and freshman Natalie Leahy round out the impressive group. In all, Palmyra scored 30 points to finish in second behind Aquinas Catholic at the district race.
“I felt like our girls ran their races very cool,” Conn said of their state-qualifying race. “They looked strong, but there was a crazy head wind that day. It was a little too much for some of our runners, but they are continuing to work on getting stronger. That’s an area they can improve, but overall at districts, they ran their race and did everything I could have asked them to do.”
Frey, Chambers and Havranek all ran well for last year’s fifth-place Palmyra team, and Frey was on the 2020 squad that finished 11th. That’s plenty of experience at the Kearney state course for the Panthers, although Hengtgen and Leahy will be learning not he fly.
“Ideally, I think every team that qualifies would like to bring home some state hardware,” Conn added. “I think we’ve put ourselves in a position to place in that top 10. We’re hopeful for the hardware, but we are setting our sights more on running well and running strong.”
Conn sees Friday’s race as a good opportunity for the freshmen to gain their first experience and the rest of the group to gain even more for future years.
“We want our two freshmen to get that experience running at the Kearney Country Club,” she said. “If you’ve never run there before, it could be quite the overwhelming experience. We want Hailey and Natalie to get the feel of it because we’re hoping to be back next year.
“Top five is our goal. First place would be great, second would be awesome, third would be awesome. If we go four or five, we would take that and be happy with that, too.”
The Girls Class D race is slated to run at 1:00 PM. Check out the full interview with Conn below.