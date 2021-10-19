(Palmyra) -- The Palmyra girls cross country team is state bound for the second consecutive season.
"I think the girls are super excited," said head coach Sadie Conn. "This has been the goal all along. We are a young team. For them to go in back-to-back years is really special. Now we are looking to make a good push."
The Panthers' return trip to state comes after winning their Class D District Meet at McCool Junction. They scored 22 points, edging Aquinas via tiebreaker.
Emily Frey led the Panthers with a runner-up finish, while Ava Palm's late surge to eighth-place gave Palmyra just enough to win the district.
"Had Ava not done that, we wouldn't have been in the race for the championship."
Their district crown came behind multiple resilient performances, such as Betty Chambers', who claimed 21st.
"She really pushed through the finish and fell through the finish line," Conn said. "I think that's a strong representation of those girls' character and how hard they work. No matter what, she wanted to get one more place, and she did it."
Lydia Lang and Kinsley Hvaranek are also contributors for Coach Conn's team.
Conn says her team has talked about qualifying for state for quite some time.
"Heading into summer workouts, they were beginning to think about it," she said. "We had some newcomers. When they stepped on board, we pushed and worked hard all summer. We went to our first meet at East Butler and won the meet without Ava. That was when the girls realized we could do some strong things this season."
This year, the Panthers enter the state meet with a sense of what to expect.
"I think the girls are less nervous this year," she said. "The girls can feel a little more confident knowing that they ran the course and know what to expect."
Conn hopes her team's familiarity with the course and some of the competition will pay dividends.
"Some of the meets we've run, we've run against some of the girls that will be there. The girls know where they stand and what they need to do. We'll work on setting up our plan and getting to where we need to be on Friday."
The Class D State Meet takes place on Friday in Kearney. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Conn.