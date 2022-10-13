(Palmyra) -- Palmyra's successful season won't end in the playoffs, but that doesn't mean they aren't aiming high heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Panthers are 6-1 this year. Unfortunately, their enrollment puts them in line to play in Class C2, but the Panthers' decision to play in Class D1 makes them ineligible for the postseason.
"We're on the shelf this year," Coach Tyler Maas said. "Our playoff game is this Thursday. It gives us a chance to know this is it. We have guys knowing Thursday is their last game. There's a big difference between finishing 6-2 -- which is what we did last year -- and finishing 7-1.
The Panthers have rolled through the regular season by averaging 51.5 points per game.
"This is a good group of guys," Maas said. "They fight from the opening kickoff to the last whistle. It's been a ton of fun with this group."
Junior quarterback Drew Erhart leads Palmyra's aerial brigade. Erhart has completed 69% of his passes for 1,929 yards and 29 touchdowns with only five interceptions.
"It's his third year in the system," Maas said. "He grew each year. He's playing at a really high level."
Hunter Pope has been his favorite target with 51 receptions for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Zach Fitzpatrick adds 12 catches for 224 yards and six touchdowns.
As the season winds down, Coach Maas is proud of how his team made the most of their year.
"In our first meeting, I said this wasn't about the coaches," he said. "We have nine seniors on the roster. It's been a great group of seniors. It's evidence of what a good class can do. I hope the younger groups have watched."
Palmyra's senior class of Pope, Alex Hatcher, Zach Fitzpatrick, Nick Sweney, Jacson Dillon, Bobby Buzby, Evan Bryan-Aldrich, Kris Bekel, Bautista Isola and Luke Johnson conclude their careers on Thursday against Freeman.
The Falcons have also lit up the scoreboard with 44 points per game. Quarterback Carter Ruse has accounted for 37 touchdowns (27 passing and 10 rushing) to lead Freeman's offense.
"I expect a four-quarter football game," Maas said. 'They look a lot like Palmyra. They'd probably say the same thing about us. They're going to throw the ball around and take what we give them. They have a good quarterback as well, so it's going to be a good football game. I expect points to be scored. The last team with the ball might be the winner."
