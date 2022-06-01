(Palmyra) -- Palmyra’s state champion golfer is the KMAland Nebraska Golfer of the Year.
It’s been almost a week since Noah Carpenter claimed the Class C state championship in a third playoff hole, but it’s still sinking in with the Panthers junior.
“I’m still taking it all in,” Carpenter said. “It just feels really good.”
The state championship finished an incredible run of golf for Carpenter over the final month of the season. It started with an East Central Nebraska Conference championship on April 19th, and it continued with one of the most impressive stretches of golf in recent memory.
Carpenter won a 9-hole quadrangular on April 25th before running off 18-hole tournament wins at Palmyra (April 27th), Lincoln Christian (May 10th), Johnson County Central (May 12th) and in his Class C District Tournament (May 16th) – also at Lincoln Christian’s home course.
“I really started focusing in,” Carpenter said of his hot play late in the season. “I was practicing a ton and kind of got everything going at a good time. I started hitting tee balls just great. My short game and putting was almost perfect. Also, the weather got better. That helped a bit, too.”
Carpenter didn’t slow down at the Class C State Tournament in Columbus at Elks Country Club. He carded a 75 on the opening day and then followed up with an 80 on day two. Mitchell’s Cael Peters also had a 155 over the two-day tournament, sending the battle for a state championship into a sudden death playoff.
Carpenter and Peters put up the same score on the first two holes of the playoff, but when Peters blinked Carpenter took advantage of it in sinking a putt to win the third playoff hole and the state title.
“I stuck the approach pretty close,” Carpenter said. “I had a pretty easy uphill putt, and I wasn’t too nervous about it. Either way, we were going to probably end up tying the hole if I missed. I was just dialing in. I hit the putt, and it went in.”
Carpenter had a bit of experience in a playoff for a tournament championship, as he won the district championship in a playoff. However, that proved to be a bit more dramatic, making a chip for eagle on the first playoff hole.
“You’ve just got to calm yourself and realize you’ve just got to focus in,” Carpenter said. “You can’t really let the nerves get to you. You’ve got to focus. I was pretty confident with this one.”
Carpenter is the first KMAland Nebraska Golfer of the Year and has one more year of eligibility for the Panthers. Listen to the full interview with Carpenter below.