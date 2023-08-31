(Palmyra) -- Both Palmyra cross country teams have started their seasons on strong notes.
"We've got a pretty good group of kids," Palmyra head coach Andrew Conn said. "They've worked hard. A lot of them had a good summer. I think this group has a lot of potential. I'm excited to see what they can do."
The Panthers swept the team titles at East Butler last Thursday. Both squads scored 18 points to win the meet.
"It starts with good kids," Conn said. "We put in the miles (in the summer). That helped. They've been driven and focused since we started practice. We had a good race at East Butler, medaling five in both races. That helped us bring home the team titles. I was pleased with that."
On the girls side, Hailey Hentgen led the pack at East Butler while Erin Chambers -- a volleyball player turned cross country runner -- finished second. Kinsley Havranek and Bettie Jo Chambers also cracked the top 10 for the Panthers.
Owen Raemakers led the boys lineup in East Butler with a runner-up finish.
"Owen had a really good track season," Conn said. "He went to state in the 4x800 and 3200."
Gannon Hubbard was third. Grady Vasa, Noah Lang and Kaden Moody were also in the top 10 for the Panthers.
The Palmyra girls finished fifth at the Class D State Meet last year. However, the Panthers have been elevated to Class C this year. While that makes reaching state harder, Conn hopes his team can make the proper improvements to contend.
"I never feel like I have to question their effort," Conn said. "We got put in a tough district with Auburn and Lincoln Christian. I think we can still have some success, but we have to take that next step. We have to take everything one week at a time and go from there."
The Panthers' next meet is Friday when they travel to Tri County. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Conn.