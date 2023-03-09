(Palmyra) -- Palmyra standout distance runner Chander Berry couldn’t pass up the opportunity presented to him by Buena Vista.
“I was approached by a lot of coaches from a lot of schools,” Berry told KMA Sports, “but Buena Vista gave me an offer scholarship-wise I couldn’t really refuse.”
Berry says it was more than just the money, though, when it came down to choosing the Storm Lake school.
“It was also falling in love with the campus when I first stepped foot on it,” he said. “It really stood out and felt like home to me. I really liked the people there, and it just kind of clicked. I liked the closeness of all the classes and really enjoyed the homey and unique feel that the campus gives.”
Berry, who is a two-state qualifier in cross country and was named to the All-KMAland Nebraska Cross Country Team this past fall, will run both cross country and track at Buena Vista.
“I like how therapeutic (running) is,” Berry said. “I love how it doesn’t take talent or skill. It’s all work ethic, so the harder you work the better you’re going to be.”
Berry has put in plenty of time and hard work over the years, but he’s also had some help and support along the way.
“I’m very grateful and very blessed for everyone that has helped me along the way,” Berry said. “My mom and my grandparents were big track people, and they always pushed me to be the best I can be. My coaches have always tried to put me in the best positions as possible, and they’ve honestly pushed me past my own expectations.”
Listen to much more with Berry on his college decision below.