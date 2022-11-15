Drew Bessey
Photo: Morningside

(KMAland) -- Palmyra graduate and current Morningside defensive back Drew Bessey was named a GPAC Second Team choice on Tuesday. 

Bessey has compiled 30 tackles and one interception this season.

View the full GPAC team below. 

Download PDF GPACFBAllConf2022_final.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.