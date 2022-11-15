(KMAland) -- Palmyra graduate and current Morningside defensive back Drew Bessey was named a GPAC Second Team choice on Tuesday.
Bessey has compiled 30 tackles and one interception this season.
View the full GPAC team below.
(KMAland) -- Palmyra graduate and current Morningside defensive back Drew Bessey was named a GPAC Second Team choice on Tuesday.
Bessey has compiled 30 tackles and one interception this season.
View the full GPAC team below.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.