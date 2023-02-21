Kris Brekel commits to Dakota Wesleyan

(Palmyra) -- Palmyra lineman Kris Brekel has found the right fit for him. 

And it's with the Dakota Wesleyan football program. 

"I'm excited," Brekel said. "If you would have told me as a sophomore that I'd get to play college football, I don't know if I would have believed you." 

Brekel didn't play high school football until his sophomore year. He became a starter in his junior year and never looked back. A starter for the Panthers' basketball team, he once thought that would be the sport he played in college.

"Football just became my game," he said. "It became more fun. I started loving it more than basketball and it became my sport." 

Brekel's first taste of Dakota Wesleyan came when he took a visit on Junior Day. 

"It was less about football and more about the college," Brekel said. "I loved it. Later, I went to a camp at Dakota Wesleyan. That's when I got to see their football program. I loved it. I had a bunch of fun there and the coaches were great. It just felt like home. They had a great family atmosphere here." 

Brekel played center at Palmyra but anticipates a move to tackle in college.

"My strength is my pass protection," he said. "My arms are long, so I keep distance from people. I can't move my feet quickly, so it's something I need to work."

Brekel plans to study education at Dakota Wesleyan. Click below to hear the full interview. 

