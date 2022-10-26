(Palmyra) -- Palmyra star Maddie Busch recently added another highlight to her final year with the Panthers. The senior standout committed to continue playing volleyball at the next level with Doane University in Crete recently.
“I started playing club volleyball around my freshman year of high school,” Busch told KMA Sports. “I definitely saw that it was something I wanted to take to the next level after high school.”
Busch said that she started slowly visiting colleges and honed in on research of some of the schools that were interested in her.
“I just fell in love with Doane after I visited the campus and went to a volleyball camp there this summer,” she added. “There were a lot of great connections there, and it led to me making that decision.”
Busch led a 24-win Palmyra team this year with 3.5 kills and 3.1 digs per set, showing the versatility and six-rotation ability any college coach would love to add to their program.
“Mainly for me, it was just the connection with the people there,” Busch said of her decision to commit to the Tigers. “All the professors I met, the volleyball coach and everybody I had the opportunity to talk to while I was visiting (were great). It’s just kind of the way the people treated you when you would show up.”
While Busch has worked six rotations for the Panthers and spent most of her volleyball life hitting on the outside, the 5-foot-8 standout says she will likely spend most of her time in the back row at the next level.
“It’ll definitely be a different step in a different direction,” Busch said. “I’ve been hitting since I started playing volleyball, but I kind of realized since I’m on the shorter side I would mostly be in the back row once I got into college.”
Listen to much more with Busch from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.