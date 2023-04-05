(Palmyra) -- Noah Carpenter's title defense couldn't have started much better.
Last Tuesday, the Palmyra senior and defending Class C state champion carded a 28 in his first time on the links this Spring. Carpenter's eye-popping score was the lowest 9-hole performance of his career at any level.
"It felt good," Carpenter said. "It was nerve-wracking, but I stayed focused and kept playing golf."
Carpenter's stellar round came in Palmyra's season-opening dual with Elmwood-Murdock.
"I was chipping and putting well," Carpenter said. "That's what got me a good score. (Chipping and putting) is the most important part of someone's golf game if they want to score well. I'm pretty proud of how I play around the greens."
Carpenter's success in the short game didn't happen by accident.
"Throughout the season, I definitely spend time on it every day at practice," he said.
Carpenter won a state title in nail-biting fashion last year by beating Mitchell's Cael Peters in a sudden-death playoff. Last year's accomplishment made Carpenter the favorite to repeat as he entered his senior season.
"There was maybe a little (pressure)," he said. "There wasn't a ton of pressure. I hope to end this year the same way I did last year, but I'm not focused on that right now. I'm just focused on getting better at each individual tournament."
Bad news for the rest of Class C, though -- Carpenter feels his skill set has improved since last year.
"My swing feels good," he said. "I worked on that in the winter. It definitely feels better than last year. And I'll continue with my short game. You can never perfect anything."
Carpenter knows what it's like to win a state title, which means he also knows what it takes to accomplish that goal. Now, it's just a matter of following the blueprint.
"I have to stay focused, keep my confidence up and grinding at it," he said. "That will hopefully lead to my game coming together when state comes around."
Click below to hear the full interview with Carpenter.