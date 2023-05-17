(Palmyra) -- The most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week is hoping to add some more hardware to his collection this week.
Palmyra junior Drew Erhart earned the JHRE AOTW honor after an impressive showing at last week's Class C District Meet in Syracuse, where he qualified for state in three events.
"I'm feeling good," Erhart said. "The nerves haven't hit me yet, so I'm ready to run. The nerves are tough, but being there last year should play a part in that."
Erhart won the 100 (11.20) and 200 (23.28) at districts.
"My teammates and coaches have pushed me in practice," Erhart said. "I wouldn't be here without them pushing me every day to get to my end goal of going to state. I went into the races knowing I was the faster guy. Not to sound cocky, but I tell myself that. It was a fun day. It was rainy, but everything played out well."
Erhart got a good start in both races. That set the tone.
"You have to have a good start out of the blocks," he said. "In the 200, I tell myself I have to be the first one out of the curve."
Erhart was a state qualifier in the 100 and 200 last year. He narrowly missed cracking the medal stand, taking 10th in the 200 and 11th in the 100.
"Ever since last year, I've been thinking about it," Erhart said. "I've put the work in over the summer. It's in the mindset for me to place at state."
Confidence and preparation is key for Erhart this week.
"I have to have a great week of practice this week," he said. "I'll go in knowing I'm at least going to make the top eight. I'll give it my best."
Erhart will also run in Palmyra's 4x100 relay. The 100 prelims are at 3:05 Friday afternoon, the 200 prelims are 6:30 PM and the 4x100 qualifiers are Friday evening and the 4x100 is Saturday at 2:10 PM.
Click below to hear the full interview with Erhart.