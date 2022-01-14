(Palmyra) -- One of the area’s top defensive volleyball players will continue that success at the next level.
Palmyra libero Lillian Parolek made her future official in late November, signing with Doane College in Crete.
“I looked at a lot of schools and visited some schools,” Parolek told KMA Sports. “Some of them didn’t really click with me, but as soon as I visited Doane I knew I was going to love it there.”
Parolek posted a big senior season for the Panthers, finishing with 352 digs on her way to earning second team All-East Central Nebraska Conference.
“I loved everything about (Doane),” she added. “Meeting the coach, he’s super sweet, and I know I’m going to have an amazing four years.”
As Parolek started to learn more about Doane, she felt very welcomed and already a part of the volleyball family.
“It’s a small community,” Parolek said. “I really love that because I come from a smaller school. I love the atmosphere, and the people are super great. I met a few people there, and I know a few people that are going there. They love it there. Just everything about it is 100% for me.”
The 5-foot-4 Parolek made a major impact within the Palmyra program dating back to her sophomore season when she first started to receive major varsity minutes. The Doane signee averaged 1.7 digs as a sophomore, 3.4 as a junior and then capped it off with a career-best 4.5 this past fall.
“I love the feeling of getting a really good dig,” she said. “I love passing. It’s one of my passions. Just getting that hard-driven ball and taking the ball right up is so exhilarating. Your adrenaline is so high. It’s awesome. I love it.”
While Parolek – an honorable mention All-ECNC as a junior – achieved major success with the Panthers, finishing with 681 career digs and 97 aces, she believes she can do it again and rather quickly at the next level with the NAIA’s Doane.
“I’m super excited to start practicing with the other girls and the new recruits,” she said. “I just think being with Doane is going to be a great thing in my life, and I’m super excited to play with everyone. Hopefully, I can make an impact as soon as I step on the court.”
The Tigers finished 19-14 overall and were 6-10 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference this past season. Former Syracuse standout Reagan Petersen was a senior on the team while Bedford alum Macie Sefrit redshirted in her freshman campaign.
