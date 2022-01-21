(Palmyra) -- Palmyra football standout Andrew Waltke will go from 8-Player to a perennial Division II power when he takes his talents to Northwest Missouri State University next year.
"It's really exciting," Waltke said. "Northwest Missouri State gave me an opportunity I couldn't pass up at a top-tier Division II program. It means a lot that I can be a Bearcat."
Waltke says the culture instilled at Northwest and their recent success appealed to him.
"The culture everybody has is impressive," he said. "They have a close-knit family culture and a winning culture. It was definitely something I wanted to be a part of."
He picked Coach Rich Wright's program over interest from Wayne State, Midland and Morningside.
"I always had Northwest in the back of my mind," he said. "They were something I wanted to be a part of since I started the process."
Waltke's "process" faced setbacks with COVID.
"There weren't a lot of visits at first," he said. "As it went on, I got on some visits and went to some camps. At camps, I looked to see how the coaches coached me. On the visits, I looked for that special feeling."
Waltke has been a star for the Panthers, tallying 260 catches for 3,408 yards and 44 touchdowns in his career, which featured four All-State nods by the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald. While he tormented defenses across the 8-Player game, he says college football didn't enter his mind until his sophomore year.
"The summer before my junior year, I started to go to some camps," he said. "It became more real. I didn't know what level I would go to, but I'm excited to be where I'm at."
The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher seems like a natural fit at tight end, or at least that's how the coaching staff at Northwest feels.
"They plan on putting quite a bit of weight on me," he said. "They are impressed with my route running and me being able to go out and play some receiver.
Waltke -- a business major -- says he will likely redshirt in his freshman season.
"Hopefully, I'll spend five years there and be on the field for most of them," Waltke said. "First year, I'll develop and then, hopefully, get some playing time."
Waltke is the second KMAland Class of 2022 graduate to commit to the Bearcats, joining Logan-Magnolia's Tru Melby.
Former KMAlanders Baily Darnell (Auburn), Tyler Houchin (Maryville), Andrew Blum (Glenwood), Sam Phillips (Fremont-Mills), Drake Kinsella (Worth County), Derec Weyer (Harlan), Ryan Dewhirst (Rock Port), Marc Gustafson (Maryville), Elijah Green (Maryville), Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia), Brady Miller (Lewis Central) were on the Bearcats' roster in 2021.
Check out the full interview with Waltke below.