(Lincoln) -- Falls City Sacred Heart boys basketball led the defending Class D2 champion for most of the first half, but a tough third quarter was too much to overcome in a state quarterfinal loss to Parkview Christian (24-3).
The trio of Viktar Kachalouski, Maurice Reide and Terance Pittman starred for the Patriots in the second half, while the dominance inside the paint that Sacred Heart had in the first half went away as they were outscored 38-17 in the second half of a 62-42 defeat Thursday night.
"It was a tale of two halves," Falls City Sacred Heart head boys basketball coach Doug Goltz said. "I liked how we played in the first half. In the second half, we couldn't make shots and they did such a good job."
The Irish (18-9) went toe-to-toe with the team that eliminated them in a state semifinal last year for the better part of 24 minutes. They led 17-11 after one and took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
Parkview Christian opened the second half with the first nine points and took a 40-33 lead into the fourth. The Patriots then slowly grew their advantage throughout the fourth quarter.
Kachalouski finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Reide added 19 points and 11 boards and Pittman played about his 10.4 points per game average with 14 points.
"We're normally a man-to-man team," Goltz said. "We felt it was going to be a tough night trying to stay in front of (Kachalouski, Reide and Pittman). They're athletic and quick. We went to the zone, and the zone worked well enough. But our defense wasn't as good in the second half as in the first."
Joe Simon led Sacred Heart with 15 points, 11 of which came in the first half when Sacred Heart easily attacked the glass.
"They did a better job of putting pressure on our guards, and we weren't able to pass it in as well to the post," Goltz said. "We settled for some threes. Those shots had been going in, but they didn't. I wish we could have attacked the basket more."
Evan Keithley and Samuel Dunn had nine points apiece for Sacred Heart.
The Irish end their season at 18-9, while Parkview Christian will face Shelton in a state semifinal Friday night.
Check out the full interview with Coach Goltz below.